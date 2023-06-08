Sporting Director Monchi and Sevilla set to end on bad terms following club demand

Sevilla Sporting Director Monchi has communicated his desire to leave the club, but it appears that Los Nervionenses are to play hard-ball with him.

Monchi has told Sevilla that he is mentally exhausted after a tough year at the club, with hints that he also feels he has lost power within the club.

However with rumours that Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to bring Monchi to the Premier League, Sevilla are suspicious, as per Marca. Monchi was hoping that they would let him leave his deal early without repercussion, but Sevilla are demanding that he instead pay the buyout clause of his deal – a year of his salary. Clearly they feel one of his suitors will pay it.

It looks as if the two will end on sour terms, after a second successful spell at the club. Monchi has spent 21 of the last 23 years guiding Los Nervionenses towards glory, securing two more Europa League titles since returning from Roma in 2019. Just a few weeks prior to the second, Monchi had hinted that he may be interested in going abroad once more.