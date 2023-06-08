Sevilla set to tie up permanent deal for impressive central defender this week

Sevilla’s resurgence in the final few weeks of the 2022/23 season has mainly been put down to the impact of Jose Luis Mendilibar, who took over as head coach in late-March when Los Nervionenses were in dire straits.

However, several players also stepped up to the plate in order to resurrect Sevilla’s season, which ended in them securing a seventh Europa League crown. One of those was Loic Bade, who joined on loan from Rennes in January, having spent the first half of the season at Nottingham Forest.

Sevilla retained a buy option of €12m on Bade, and the player himself, along with Monchi, appeared to confirm after the Europa League final that he would be staying in Andalusia on a permanent basis.

Relevo have now reported that Sevilla have indeed triggered Bade’s buy option, and he is set to join permanently, with a deal set to be finalised within the next few days.

It is an excellent move from Sevilla to secure Bade’s services on a permanent basis, and both parties will hope to continue their success together over the next few years.