Sergio Ramos poised to join Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema in Saudi Arabia as contract offer is readied

Over the last few weeks, various Saudi Arabian clubs have been making moves in the transfer market. Lionel Messi was being courted by Al Hilal, although the Argentine has since decided to join Inter Miami, while Al-Ittihad have signed Karim Benzema, and are close to signing N’Golo Kante.

The latest big name to make the move to the Middle East could be Sergio Ramos. According to Ekrem Konur (via MD), Al Ahli are preparing a contract offer for the 37-year-old, with wages believed to be in the region of $20m per year.

Ramos will be a free agent in a few weeks, as his two-year stay at Paris Saint-Germain comes to an end. The French champions have decided against extending his stay, despite Ramos having been a regular starter during the 2022/23 season.

Ramos is expected decide his future over the next while, and his next move could well see him face off against former Real Madrid teammates, in Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo.