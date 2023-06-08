Ronaldo Nazario deal to sell Real Valladolid for €80m falls through

Real Valladolid are making plans for next season in Segunda after being relegated on the final day in La Liga. Owner Ronaldo Nazario denied that he was considering selling La Pucela in the aftermath, but a contradictory report has emerged just days later.

Ronaldo confirmed that manager Paulo Pezzolano and Sporting Director Fran Sanchez would be continuing with the team next season. He also denied that he would consider selling the club, stating that he would only do so if he were leaving Valladolid in the place in which he wanted to.

According to Relevo though, Ronaldo had a deal agreed to go through this summer – but it hinged on a key clause. The former Real Madrid and Barcelona striker had a sale to a group of investors agreed, for a deal worth €80m, which would be given in exchange for 80% of the club. However the agreement would only go through if they remained in La Liga.

The report goes on to say that the sale, to group of investors including one Mexican and one American amongst the group, could still happen in the second division with a promotion clause.

The Brazilian has come under heavy fire from fans since their relegation was confirmed, having blamed various elements for their relegation, although not his own decision-making. This is their second relegation in the last three years.