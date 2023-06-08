Reunion between Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at Inter Miami ruled out due to financial reasons

On Wednesday, Lionel Messi confirmed that he will be joining Inter Miami this summer, putting pay to Barcelona’s chances of re-signing the Argentine.

Following the news, there has been rumours of some of Messi’s former Barcelona teammates also making the move to Inter Miami, with Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez all being targets for the MLS side.

While moves for Busquets and Alba are feasible, with both being free agents having left Barcelona, pursuing a deal for Suarez is not possible. According to Diario AS, the Uruguayan has a €70m release clause at Gremio, and Inter Miami cannot afford to activate this.

Suarez is a key player for the Brazilian side, and despite his age, he has been in great form this season, scoring 11 goals in 24 appearances so far.

This news has scuppered any hopes of Messi and Suarez rekindling their on-field relationship, which was successful for so many years at Barcelona. However, Busquets and/or Alba could still make the move stateside.