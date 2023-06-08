Real Madrid will not listen to offers for key midfielder amid reported Premier League interest

Real Madrid are in line to have a very busy summer transfer window. With four first team players, including Karim Benzema, having already been confirmed as leaving, Florentino Perez will be tasked with replacing them in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad.

On top of those that have already left, further departures have not been ruled out, with the likes of Dani Ceballos, Nacho Fernandez and Ferland Mendy all having been linked with moves away.

However, one player that won’t be leaving Real Madrid this summer is Federico Valverde. According to Diario AS, the Uruguayan is considered to be “non-transferable” by Los Blancos, following reported interest from Premier League sides, one of which is believed to be Chelsea.

Alongside the incoming Jude Bellingham, Valverde will be a key member of Real Madrid’s midfield next season, and they have no intention to listening to offers from any interested parties, which will be a relief to Madridistas around the world.

