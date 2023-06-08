Real Madrid starlet Endrick Felipe comes out of tough spell by setting new record in Copa Libertadores

Future Real Madrid forward Endrick Felipe has returned to the Palmeiras side with a goal, after being left out of the side entirely last week.

The 16-year-old Brazilian became Palmeiras’ youngest ever scorer in the Copa Libertadores, notching the fourth in a 4-2 win over Barcelona de Guayaquil. Santos’ Angelo Gabriel holds the record for the competition as a whole, scoring at the age of 16 years and 106 days, compared to Endrick’s 16 years and 321 days – it puts Endrick fifth all-time in the competition.

It comes after a tricky spell for the Brazilian youngster, who has only appeared in 6 of their last 13 games, as pointed out by Sport, and was dropped from the squad entirely for the previous game against Fortaleza. He has become coach Abel Ferreira’s last resort in attack at the moment.

Seemingly his removal from the squad was a message to the player from Ferreria that he needs to up his level and effort in training sessions.

This has not been the easiest year for Endrick so far, taking 13 games to score his first goal this season. This is the latest trial he has had to overcome. However at such a young age, it is no surprise that Endrick is going through inconsistencies and growing pains. If anything, it is better that he has as many of them now than at Real Madrid, where the pressure will only rise.