Real Madrid defender to reject Juventus interest

Real Madrid veteran Lucas Vazquez will not be swapping Spain for Serie A this summer, despite the option to leave La Liga.

According to Marca, there has been interest in the 31-year-old wide man from Juventus in recent days, at least according to reports in Italy. An offer of €8m was suggested for Vazquez, who has just a year left on his deal with Los Blancos.

However the Madrid daily say that Vazquez has no intention of abandoning Los Blancos. He remains to be content in the Spanish capital, and with more and more veterans leaving the club, has an important role in the dressing room.

Vazquez is now used far more often as a right-back than a winger, but continues to back up Dani Carvajal well. Many Madridistas have questioned the latter in recent seasons, and while they could perhaps wish for an upgrade on Carvajal, Los Blancos are unlikely to find too many back-ups that perform their role as well as Vazquez.