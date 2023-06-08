Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico improving in hospital as doctors stop anaesthetics

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico is improving in hospital, according to doctors in Seville.

As per Onda Cero, Rico is evolving positively in hospital after suffering serious head trauma two weekends ago. Rico fell off a horse in Huelva, Andalusia, and apparently received blows to the head from the horse.

He has been in the intensive care unit since, following surgery. His condition remains serious after 12 days in hospital, but it appears he is slowly improving, after doctors stopped sedating him entirely this week.

Rico who grew up in Andalusia and came through the system at Sevilla, was back celebrating after winning the Ligue 1 title with PSG. Beginning his career in Nervion, he would be in the first team for four years before moves to Fulham and later PSG. The 29-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Real Mallorca, and has one cap for Spain.