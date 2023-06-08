Neymar Junior willing to reduce salary to join Barcelona

Barcelona have missed out on signing Lionel Messi this summer, but he is not the only star Paris Saint-Germain forward that they will have the chance to sign this summer.

According to Sport, Neymar Junior has offered himself to Barcelona for the coming season. The Brazilian, whose relationship with PSG has been deteriorating in recent seasons, is willing to take a drastic wage cut in order to return to the club he left in 2017.

Now 31, he would provide perhaps the closest level of creativity to Messi, were he to join. He is also capable of scoring goals, something that only Robert Lewandowski has been able to do for Barcelona this season.

However the downsides of Neymar seem clear, even if the finances could be worked out. Neymar has been unable to stay fit over recent seasons, a factor that is combined with consistent rumours about his unprofessionalism. In addition, there seems little appetite from the fans to bring Neymar back to the club, even if he would provide a jump in quality.