Marco Asensio move to Paris Saint-Germain held up

Former Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio is set to join Paris Saint-Germain this summer, but the deal has been delayed over the last few days.

The 27-year-old is leaving Real Madrid after seven years, with his contract expiring this summer. Shortly after the announcement that he would be departing, news broke that he would be heading to Paris Saint-Germain. On Monday it was reported that he was travelling to Paris for medical tests.

Despite that, no deal has been announced by PSG. However Diario AS say the deal will go through regardless. They claim that it is being held up by details in the contract pertaining percentages that have yet to be agreed, but is a ‘question of time’ before it gets done.

Asensio was rarely a starter during his time at Real Madrid, but was a frequent contributor with goals and assists from the bench for many years. Finding a replacement for Asensio is not the biggest problem Los Blancos are facing this summer, but if they do not solve it, they will have a deficit to make up. Often he would settle games or open the scoring against sides sat in low blocks against Real Madrid.