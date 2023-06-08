Marc Bartra hopeful of Real Betis return as Trabzonspor exit looms large

Last summer, Marc Bartra left Real Betis after a four-year stay in order to join Trabzonspor, who had won the Turkish Super Lig in the previous season.

However, after just one season, Bartra could be on his way out. Trabzonspor have been suffering with financial issues, which has been seen multiple important players sold over the last year, and the former Barcelona defender could be next.

If Bartra does go, he already has his preferred destination lined up. He told MD that “he would like to return to Betis”, and it could be a viable option for Los Verdiblancos, who will be in the market for a new central defender this summer.

Bartra had a successful spell at Real Betis before, which included winning the Copa del Rey in the 2021/22 season. It appears that he is keen to resume his time in Andalusia, although it remains to be seen whether a deal is struck with Trabzonspor.