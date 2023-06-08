La Liga transfer round-up: Adama Traore could return to Spain, five players exit Espanyol

La Liga only ended four days ago, but already clubs have begun making moves in the market, as they seek to get as much business done as early as possible.

It looks as if it will be a busy window in Spain, with a number of clubs looking to turn over a new leaf, and most squads in need of at least one or two needs filling.

Athletic Club

Not famed for busy windows, Los Leones have already said goodbye to four players this summer. Inigo Martinez, Oier Zarraga, Ander Iru and Ander Capa have all bid farewell to Bilbao, with the first two still making major contributions this season.

Meanwhile Marca say that Julen Jon Guerrero of Real Madrid will join the club. Son of famous forward Julen Guerrero, Los Blancos are content to let the 19-year-old join Athletic. Originally it was hoped he could perhaps be a prospect that solves their goalscoring issues, but lately has been moved back to play in midfield.

He spent this season on loan at Amorebieta, and scored four goals in 17 appearances, but has six goals in 12 games for Spain’s under-18 side. He may still return to Amorebieta on loan next season.

Espanyol

Shortly to be in Segunda, there is expected to be plenty of turnover at Espanyol. Their five loanees have all returned to their clubs, which consist of Alvaro Fernandez, Dani Gomez, Ronael Pierre-Gabriel, Vinicius Souza and Denis Suarez.

✍️ OFICIAL | @alvaroferllo98, @dani9gomez, @viniciusouza99, @DenisSuarez6 i Pierre-Gabriel tornaran als seus clubs d'origen després de finalitzar el període de cessió a l'#RCDE. ¡Gracias y suerte en vuestras nuevas etapas! — RCD Espanyol de Barcelona (@RCDEspanyol) June 6, 2023

The latter two, Suarez and Souza, head back to Celta and Lommel, as Los Pericos did not have a buy option. Suarez is expected to join Villarreal this summer on expiry of his Celta Vigo contract.

Pierre-Gabriel will go back to Mainz, Fernandez to Huesca and Gomez to Levante – Espanyol did have buy options, but decided against using them.

Girona

Girona have signed goalkeeper Paulo Gazzanigga to a two-year deal, as per Cadena Cope. The 31-year-old was a free agent with his Fulham contract expiring this summer. Gazzanigga arrived as a back-up to Juan Carlos, but eventually won the job in the early months of the season.

Real Betis

Real Betis have made an offer for Adama Traore, according to Relevo. The Wolves winger made 34 appearances this season, scoring twice and assisting twice, and is out of contract this summer too.

The Midlands side are keen to retain him, but Betis can offer him European football next season. Los Verdiblancos are targeting wide men, and Adama being available on a free only adds to the attractiveness of the deal.

Real Sociedad

Departing captain Asier Illarramendi is likely to leave Spain, with his contract at La Real expiring this summer. As per Diario AS, Osasuna have made him an offer, but instead Illarramendi, is likely to move to Major League Soccer. The influence of fomer Real Sociedad forward may take him to Los Angeles FC.