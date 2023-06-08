Kevin-Prince Boateng dreaming of return to LaLiga new boys this summer

Former Barcelona player Kevin-Prince Boateng will be a free agent this summer, following confirmation that he will be leaving Hertha BSC, following their disappointing relegation from the Bundesliga last season.

Boateng had been a bit-part player for Hertha during the 2022/23 campaign, and he will hope to get more regular starting appearances at his next club, which could very well be one of his many former sides.

According to Relevo, Boateng wants to return to Las Palmas, who were promoted back to LaLiga last season having spent five years in the second tier of Spanish football. The 36-year-old was at the Canary side during the 2016/17 season, and he has fond memories of his time there.

Upon his departure six years ago, Boateng pointed to his excellent relationship with Las Palmas President Miguel Angel Ramirez, and he could be hoping to help the club out as they prepare for their return to LaLiga action.