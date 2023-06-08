Juventus enter race to re-sign Alvaro Morata as Atletico Madrid future remains in doubt

Alvaro Morata’s future at Atletico Madrid has been cast into doubt over the last few weeks, with contract negotiations having stalled of late, although there has been movement towards resuming these in the near future.

Morata’s current contract expires at the end of next season, and as a result of the uncertainty over his future, there has been growing speculation over a possible move during this summer’s transfer window.

AC Milan are reportedly interested, and they are been joined in the race by Juventus, with MD reporting that the Italian giants are looking to sign Morata for the third time, with the Spanish international having previously had two spells at the club.

Both clubs were not willing to pay Atletico’s €35m asking price for Morata last summer, and with contract talks having stalled, this could be lowered over the next few weeks, which could bring out an exit this summer.

With Atletico Madrid reportedly having interest in Dusan Vlahovic, it could be worked out that a swap deal involving Morata could be orchestrated during this summer, although it remains to be seen whether this is a realistic possibility.