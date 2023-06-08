Growing pessimism over Osasuna’s place in Europa Conference League following UEFA investigation

Last weekend, Osasuna secured their place in next season’s Europa Conference League, with victory over Girona ensured a seventh place finish in LaLiga.

However, whether Los Rojillos take their place in the competition remains to be seen, following reports that UEFA had opened an investigation into cases of match-fixing involving the club during the 2012/13 and 2013/14 seasons.

Several directors were found to be guilty last January, although the club itself was absolved of blame. Despite this, there is growing pessimism within Spanish football that Osasuna will be able to take their place in the Europa Conference League, according to Relevo.

Essentially, UEFA are investigating whether Osasuna, as an institution, were involved in the match-fixing scandal, or whether it was solely a number of directors at the club.

Should Osasuna be excluded from European competition next season, Athletic Club would take their place, having finished in eighth place in LaLiga during the 2022/23 season.