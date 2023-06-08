Galatasaray President responds amid speculation linking Joao Felix with move to Turkish giants

Joao Felix’s future is likely to be the subject of intense speculation over the next few months, with the Portuguese very unlikely to stay at Atletico Madrid having suffered a breakdown in his relationship with Diego Simeone.

Felix spent the second half of last season on loan at Chelsea, although he will not return to the Premier League giants this summer, with incoming head coach Mauricio Pochettino deciding against a permanent transfer.

The latest club Felix has been linked to is Galatasaray, with the 23-year-old having recently following the Turkish side’s official account on Instagram, which has led to a buzz of excitement among the club’s supporters.

Galatasaray’s President, Dursun Ozbek, has addressed the situation (via MD), although he did not point towards any possible transfer activity.

“The fact that Joao Felix is following Galatasaray shows how important Galatasaray is.”

It’s very unlikely that Galatasaray would be able to afford Atletico Madrid’s asking price for Felix, although given that they are reportedly open to a deal, it could be an avenue for all parties to explore.