Four Barcelona players in the running for two captaincy spots with Sergi Roberto favourite to take over

Barcelona will have their third captain in two years next season, following the departure of Sergio Busquets from the club. However it is not yet clear which figures will lead the club, with Vice-Captain Jordi Alba also on his way out.

The favourite to take over the top job is Sergi Roberto. In recent years the captaincy has been decided based on seniority, and Roberto is now the longes-serving player at the club, having made his debut in 2011. Manager Xavi Hernandez has consistently held up Roberto as an example for his teammates. Behind him, Marc-Andre ter Stegen will likely be the second captain, continuing his role from last season.

Behind him, there is less certainty. Barcelona generally have a captaincy group of one captain and three vice-captains. Ousmane Dembele is the next player up in terms of seniority, while following him would be Frenkie de Jong.

The Dutchman is an important part of this edition of Barcelona, but neither nor Dembele yet stand out as leaders within the side. Sport say that Ronald Araujo and Robert Lewandowski are also in the running, and both certainly look the part a little more.

Lewandowski is now the most experienced member of the Barcelona squad, and there has been plenty of talk about his role in helping the younger members of the team. Araujo on the other hand keeps high standards in defence, and his commitment tends to inspire those around him.