Florentino Perez and Carlo Ancelotti clashing over Harry Kane signing, Kylian Mbappe also a deciding factor

Following Karim Benzema’s decision to leave Real Madrid, focus has now shifted to who will replace the Frenchman as the starting striker in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad.

Several names have been linked with a move to Real Madrid, including Roberto Firmino and Joselu. However, Harry Kane appears to be a favoured signing, with the English international likely to leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

According to Relevo, Ancelotti wants Real Madrid to sign Kane this summer, although Florentino Perez has doubts about spending in excess of €100m on the 29-year-old. Perez’s reasoning for this is he wants to sign Kylian Mbappe next summer, and the Paris Saint-Germain forward is likely to be available on a free.

Perez feels that spending so much on Kane would be unwise, considering the circumstances surrounding a possible arrival for Mbappe, who would likely play as a striker at Real Madrid, with Vinicius Junior being nailed down on the left wing.

If Perez is so unwilling to spend big on a striker this summer, it begs the question over what direction Real Madrid will go in. They may not have a top-level number nine next season, which could hamper their chances to be successful in all competitions.