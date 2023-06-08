Departing Barcelona veteran Jordi Alba cools idea of Atletico Madrid move

Barcelona veteran Jordi Alba is on his way out of Catalonia, but is yet to decide on his next destination. At 34, he has demonstrated he can still certainly be useful for most title-challenging teams, and he wants to continue in European football it appears.

Alba leaves Barcelona after 11 years at the club in which he won every available honour to him. In recent years he has come under fire for his defending, and having lost his place to Alejandro Balde, decided to leave this summer. With a year remaining on his deal, Alba was due to earn significant money in deferred wages, but agreed to forego some of this money and terminate his deal.

“I think it’s what is best, for me, thinking about the club. I wanted to stay, that was real, where better than here? I sat down with my family, we evaluated everything, and in the end I think that being honest, we have made the right decision. But I leave very happy and very content,” he told Onda Cero.

Alba has been linked with an array of teams since announcing his departure, with Manchester United, Atletico Madrid, Benfica and Inter all mentioned. However Alba said it was unlikely that he would play against Barcelona, which would seem to make a move to Madrid unlikely too.

“Right now I don’t see myself playing against Barca. But when I have the proposals, we’ll see. I want to see all the possible options in Europe, and outside of it, and look for the best one, not only for myself, but also for my family.”

In terms of going forward, he remains one of the most dangerous full-backs in football, but struggles to defend to the top level. Ultimately, he does not have the legs he used to either, but no doubt has plenty to offer still, either as a full-back or further forward.