David Ornstein – Harry Kane is open to Real Madrid move this summer

With Karim Benzema having left Real Madrid in order to join Saudi side Al-Ittihad, attention will now turn as to who will replace him as first-choice striker next season.

One of the leading names to do so is Harry Kane, with the English international, widely considered to be one of the best strikers in world football, likely to leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer, with just one year left on his current contract.

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Kane, and The Athletic reporter David Ornstein, speaking on the FIVE inside podcast, has stated that the 30-year-old would be open to a move to the Spanish market.

“As far as I know, Harry Kane is open to all opportunities including, Real Madrid. I’m not aware that he would not play outside the PL.”

Despite this, Real Madrid have reportedly hit a snag in their pursuit of Kane, having been put off by Spurs’ valuation of the striker, who has also attracted interest from the likes of Manchester United and Bayern Munich.

