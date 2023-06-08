Barcelona’s pursuit of Ilkay Gundogan furtherly complicated as another suitor enters the race

Barcelona are expected to be heavily involved in the transfer market this summer, with Xavi Hernandez requiring a number of reinforcements for his squad ahead of next season.

One player that Barcelona have been heavily linked with is Ilkay Gundogan. The German international sees his Manchester City contract expires at the end of this month, meaning that he would be available as a free agent if he does not renew with the Premier League champions.

However, Man City are keen for Gundogan to re-sign, which has made Barcelona’s pursuit far from simple. It has been complicated further following reports from L’Equipe (via MD) that Paris Saint-Germain are looking to sign Gundogan.

With Marco Verratti expected to leave PSG this summer, the French champions want to replace him with Gundogan, and given that both them and Man City will be able to offer more money than Barcelona, it could the LaLiga champions’ chances of signing him much lower.

It would be a blow if Barcelona do miss out on signing Gundogan, who will decide his future following the Champions League final. A deal had looked very likely a few weeks ago, but that does not appear to be the case anymore.