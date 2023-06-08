Barcelona outline their transfer plans for this summer following Lionel Messi snub

On Wednesday, Lionel Messi confirmed that he won’t be returning to Barcelona this summer, instead opting to make the move stateside to join MLS strugglers Inter Miami.

Messi had been one of Barcelona’s priority signings for this summer’s transfer window, but following this news, their plans will have to be changed.

Marca have established Barcelona’s plan of action for the transfer window, which will begin by confirming the signing of Inigo Martinez, who has agreed to join on a free transfer following the expiration of this Athletic Club contract later this month.

After that, Xavi Hernandez hopes that Barcelona will be able to secure a replacement for the departing Sergio Busquets, and this is an area of upmost importance, with the 34-year-old having been the only natural pivot in the first team squad.

After that, Barcelona hope to conclude a deal for Ilkay Gundogan, who will decide his future after the Champions League final this weekend, while they could also move for Yannick Carrasco, who they have an agreement in place with Atletico Madrid for.

Messi’s decision not be re-join could end up benefitting Barcelona this summer, as they could now have more funds to allocate towards signing a new defensive midfielder, which is of the upmost importance for Mateu Alemany, Deco and Xavi.