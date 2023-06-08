Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez to rely on under pressure forward after talks over future

Barcelona are heavily reliant on being able to sell players this summer in order to raise funds, and thus be able to manoeuvre in the transfer market. One of the players highlighted as a potential departure was Ferran Torres, but fresh news from Catalonia claims that his situation has changed.

Torres, 23, moved from Manchester City in January of 2022 for a fee of €55m, but has so far failed to live up to expectations. Gradually he has become less and less effective in the Barcelona attack, as his confidence suffers from a lack of continuity.

With Barcelona some way over their salary limit this season, and looking to sell players in order to remedy that, all of the reporting until this point claimed that Torres was on the market. Yet Sport now say that Torres is set to be backed by Xavi Hernandez, after the two held a conversation on his future.

They say that Torres communicated his desire to continue and fight for his place, despite his struggles of late. Xavi has thus decided to keep him for next season.

There is of course another player in this equation, and the club may decide that they are better off selling Torres regardless of Xavi’s views. However the coach at Camp Nou has plenty of power, and if he is reluctanct to see Torres leave, it certainly makes his chances of staying far higher.