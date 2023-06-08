Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez admits Ferran Torres future is still uncertain

Barcelona are by all accounts required to sell players this summer in order to balance the books, and get back within their salary limit, if reports are to be believed. One of the chief candidates to leave the club has been Ferran Torres, having arrived for €55m in 2022, and so far failed to meet expectations.

On Thursday morning, reports emerged that manager Xavi Hernandez had spoken with Torres, and would be relying on him for next season.

However a little time later, Xavi seemed to leave the situation much more open than that. Speaking to Gerard Romero, he explained that they were still to make a call on Torres.

“What Ferran needs is to feel valued and respected by people. With him and with everyone we will have to decide what we do. We haven’t done so yet.”

Xavi would also speak to rumours that Neymar Junior could rejoin Barcelona this summer, and admit that in the days prior to Lionel Messi’s decision being announced, he had a feeling that he might not come back to Barcelona.

The Blaugrana are in need of sales ahead of July if they want to recruit without restrictions this summer. Currently, they are only allowed to commit 40% of the money they make from sales or save from salaries towards new players, unless they can get back within their salary limit. Their biggest issue is finding offers for the players they feel are expendable.