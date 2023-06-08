Barcelona could miss out on re-signing promising young defender for just €1m this summer

Barcelona are expected to be very active in the transfer market this summer, as they look to improve Xavi Hernandez’s squad ahead of next season.

Centre back is an area that Mateu Alemany has looked into strengthening, with Inigo Martinez set to be the one brought in. A contract has been agreed with the 31-year-old, which will see him join once his Athletic Club deal expires at the end of this month.

However, a younger option that Barcelona have is Mika Marmol, whom they sold to FC Andorra last summer. The 21-year-old had a very impressive campaign in LaLiga2, and Sport have revealed that there are clubs interested in signing the youngster, who has a €3m release clause.

Barcelona would net €1.5m if Marmol is sold this summer, although they could re-sign him themselves for just €1m, as this is the buy-back amount that they agreed with FC Andorra when he was sold.

Despite their financial issues, Barcelona would surely have €1m to spend on bringing Marmol back this summer. Even though he may not be an option for the first team right away, he could certainly be utilised in the future.