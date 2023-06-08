Analysis: Why it would be foolish for Real Madrid to consider selling Aurelien Tchouameni

Real Madrid are primed to have a very active transfer window this summer, following confirmation last weekend of the departure of a number of first team players.

Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio, Eden Hazard and Mariano Diaz are all confirmed as leaving Real Madrid, while the likes of Dani Ceballos, Nacho Fernandez and Ferland Mendy could follow them out of the door, having also been linked with moves away.

As a result, significant arrivals are expected, with Jude Bellingham expected to be the first through the door, following confirmation that a fee has been agreed with Borussia Dortmund.

However, Bellingham’s arrival could leave Aurelien Tchouameni’s future at Real Madrid up in the air, according to Sport. The French international has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter during his first season at the club.

Tchouameni was signed from AS Monaco last summer for an initial price of €80m, which could rise to €100m. However, he has been forced to play second fiddle to the likes of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

It is true that Tchouameni has had a difficult start to life at Real Madrid, and Ancelotti has not counted on him as much as others, especially the veteran pair of Kroos and Modric. Despite this, the last thing they should be looking to do is move him on.

Kroos and Modric have signed new one-year contracts at Real Madrid, meaning that they will stay until the end of next season. When they depart, Tchouameni will be relied upon a lot more, and he will have his chance to prove himself worthy of being a regular starter.

It’s easy to forget that Tchouameni is just 23. It is totally natural that he has failed to get to grips with Spanish football during his first season, but that shouldn’t mean that Real Madrid should push the panic button.

As he continues to adapt, he will start to progressive get better, and he will soon be a very valuable player for Real Madrid. Alongside the likes of Bellingham, Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga, Los Blancos arguably have the best young midfield in world football.

It would be surprising if Real Madrid were to give up on Tchouameni so soon. One season is far too early to judge him, especially when he has not had too many chances to prove himself to Carlo Ancelotti and the club’s hierarchy. If they have patience, they will surely be rewarded.