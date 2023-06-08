Analysis: The ins and outs of a potential Bayern Munich swap deal for Raphinha

Barcelona are looking to make sales this summer, but a number of questions remain about the reality of making that happen.

Several players, including Franck Kessie, Ferran Torres, Ansu Fati and Raphinha have all been linked with the exit door, as the Blaugrana look to raise funds, and fit inside their salary limit this summer.

The problem is not only securing a good offer for players that are expendable, and in some cases underperforming, but also persuading the players themselves to accept an exit. Most of them have manifested their desire to stay ahead of next season.

That is the case for Raphinha, who after a rough start at Camp Nou provided a number of crucial goals and assists in the title run-in.

It is worth remembering that Raphinha rejected a move to Chelsea last summer in order to join Barcelona. Now with former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel installed at Bayern Munich, Sport recount a report from Sky Deutschland claiming Tuchel is interested in the Brazilian again. If Barcelona and Raphinha are open to a move, then Tuchel has given it the green light.

The Catalan daily go on to explain that it would probably be a swap deal, with the German giants unlikely to spend a major fee on Raphinha. That said, Joshua Kimmich is not on the table, despite supposed interest from Barcelona.

If that were the case, the obvious avenue to explore for Barcelona would be Benjamin Pavard. Outside of Joshua Kimmich, there are no central midfielders that the Blaugrana would likely be keen on extracting (that Bayern would part with).

The pivot postion and right-back are the two positions that most need addressing this summer for Barcelona. Pavard has just a year left on his deal and seems keen to move on from Bayern, which likely makes Raphinha the more valuable of the two.

Thus the deal could make Barcelona money and solve one of their principal needs. Of course none of this happens without the OK of the player himself, but Tuchel’s desire to bring him in compared to Barcelona’s stance could perhaps persuade him.

Barcelona would lose valuable depth at the position, and with Ousmane Dembele first-choice but still injury prone, Raphinha played a major role this season. More so than with other positions, that depth is highly important due to the Frenchman’s injury record.

Yet the Blaugrana have no depth at all at right-back currently, with the untested Julian Araujo the only player standing between Jules Kounde and another season out of position. If a deal can be worked out, it would be a no-brainer for Xavi Hernandez and company.

