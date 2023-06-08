Alvaro Morata’s agent meets with Atletico Madrid as talks stall

Atletico Madrid forward Alvaro Morata is reportedly happy to stay at the club for the coming years, but his contract situation remains unresolved.

Morata has a further year on his deal, and is content to extend it until 2026, but Atletico Madrid only want to do so on reduced wages.

Marca say that on Wednesday morning his agent met with the club to try and unblock contract talks, which have stalled in light of the proposed salary reduction. Juventus and Milan reportedly remain interested in Morata – neither was willing to pay the €35m asking price last summer.

The 30-year-old scored 15 goals this season, and finished it very much as Diego Simeone’s alternative up front, rather than a first choice.

It seems clear that he does not have total faith in Morata as his principal forward, and given he is still on the contract he signed following a €35m move from Chelsea, he is likely still on high wages. From the club perspective it makes sense that they do not want to have a rotational option paid like a star striker. From his, he will have to weigh his personal situation, living in his home city of Madrid, with the professional. Running down his contract, Morata could perhaps earn more elsewhere.