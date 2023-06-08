Alaves defeat Eibar to set up LaLiga2 promotion play-off final against Levante

19 teams have already been confirmed for the 2023/24 LaLiga season, and the 20th will be either Alaves or Levante, with the two teams set to face off in the LaLiga2 promotion play-off final.

Levante booked their place in the final on Wednesday after they defeated Albacete 3-0, which ensured a 6-1 aggregate victory for the Granotes.

The second semi-final was played on Thursday. A draw in the first leg between Eibar and Alaves left the tie in the balance, but it was the latter that progressed courtesy of a 2-0 win on the night, which secured a 3-1 aggregate victory.

The final will see Javi Calleja face off against his former side. The current Levante head coach was sacked by Alaves in December 2021, and he will now have the chance to keep his former side in the second tier of Spanish football.

It promises to be a thrilling final between Alaves and Levante, and both will certainly have their eyes on the prize – that prize being a return to LaLiga.