23-year-old midfielder to be presented as new signing despite already being Real Madrid player

Real Madrid are set to hand a new long-term deal to on-loan midfielder Brahim Diaz.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Brahim will return to the club this summer after a two-year loan spell. The former Manchester City midfielder will sign a new contract until 2027 too.

Understand the agreement is completed for Brahim Diaz to sign a new long term deal at Real Madrid until June 2027, as revealed earlier this week. 🚨⚪️🔒 #RealMadrid Brahim, expected to be presented next week at Bernabéu as new signing. Agreement set to be sealed. pic.twitter.com/zWbnepdNoF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 8, 2023

Romano says that Brahim will be presented as a new signing, despite never actually leaving Real Madrid. It is thought that Milan were keen to keep Brahim after two successful seasons, playing a crucial role in the Rossoneri run to the Champions League semi-finals.

In 45 appearances this season, Brahim has 7 goals and 7 assists. Capable of playing anywhere in the attacking third of the pitch, Brahim’s ability to turn his marker and find space are a reflection of his talent.

He will likely add depth to the Real Madrid attack, perhaps parting from the flanks if Carlo Ancelotti sticks to his current formation. With Marco Asensio departing the club, it is thought he could take over the majority of his minutes.