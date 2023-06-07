‘Vinicius Junior law’ passed through vote following racial persecution of Real Madrid star

The racial abuse of Vinicius Junior in La Liga this summer has caused uproar in his native Brazil in recent months, and it is now set to have an impact on legislation.

According to Sport, a new law detailing a chain of measures to be implemented in the event of racism at sporting events. The law was voted through by the Rio de Janeiro State Assembly, and must now be ratified by the Governor of Rio de Janeiro, Claudio Castro.

The law details that as soon as there is any racism detected, the event must be suspended and potentially indefinitely. It includes a protocol for combating racism, and intends to made it easier for victims to report racism to the authorities. Those hosting sporting events will also be forced to run anti-racism campaigns during breaks. The idea is to expel racism form sporting events.

Vinicius has also been awarded the ‘Medal of Tiradentes’, the highest honour available to the legislative chamber, for his work in calling out racism.

In Brazil, the case has caused just as much reaction in Spain, with the Latin American country up in arms at Vinicius’ treatment. Vinicius has suffered racial abuse on at least 10 occasions this sesason, and the maximum punishment that has been handed out is a €60k fine, as well as a two-year ban from sporting events.