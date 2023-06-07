Valencia facing another major loss as Atletico Madrid take interest in star performer

Atletico Madrid are looking to strengthen the full-back area this summer, and one of their targets is arguably the best in La Liga.

According to Onda Cero, Valencia captain Jose Gaya has joined Pacha Espino, Javi Galan and Raphael Guerreiro as an option for Los Colchoneros. Reportedly Diego Simeone has made him his favourite for the position.

Gaya renewed his contract last summer, and has so far resisted any attempts to prise him away from Paterna during his career. His commitment to the club and the asking price will likely be determining factors in whether a deal gets done. Currently his release clause is €100m, laying the deck in Valencia’s favour.

🚨| BREAKING: Atlético Madrid goes for Jose Gaya. 🇪🇸 Diego Simeone has him as the main option for the left-back. ☝️ [🥇: @OndaCero_es] — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) June 6, 2023

Valencia have lost a number of stars in recent years, with Carlos Soler and Goncalo Guedes the latest to depart last summer. Losing Gaya would be a major blow, not only as the leader of the squad, but also their best player too.