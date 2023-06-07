Surprise opening emerges for Andoni Iraola as Rayo Vallecano manager ponders next move

After three successive seasons at the club, Andoni Iraola is set to leave Rayo Vallecano, having decided against signing a contract renewal.

The 40-year-old has established Los Franjirrojos as a mid-table club in LaLiga over the last couple of years, having been promoted in the 2020/21 season. They finished 11th last season, albeit just four points away from qualifying for Europe.

It is not expected to be difficult for Iraola to find a new job, having been linked with a number of clubs over the last few weeks, the latest of which is SPFL Premiership champions Celtic.

According to Football FanCast, Iraola is poised to apply for the vacant manager’s position at Celtic, who parted ways with Ange Postecoglou earlier this week, with the Australian taking over at Tottenham Hotspur.

Iraola will certainly have plenty of options to choice from over the next few weeks, as he lines up his next move after Rayo Vallecano.