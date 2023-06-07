Sergio Ramos backs Harry Kane to replace Karim Benzema at Real Madrid

Following Karim Benzema’s departure from Real Madrid after Sunday’s match against Athletic Club, attention has now turned to who will replace the Frenchman in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad.

Several names have already been mentioned, with one of the most prominent being Harry Kane. The Tottenham Hotspur striker has been heavily linked with leaving the Premier League side this summer, with Real Madrid and Manchester United listed as interested parties.

Speaking to The Mirror (via Diario AS), Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos has backed Kane to make the move to Los Blancos this summer.

“My advice to any player is not to turn down the opportunity to play for Real Madrid, it’s a special club that knows how to win. He (Kane) has an incredible physical presence, which allows him to score as many goals as he does in the Premier League and excel on the physical side of the game.

However, the technical side of his game is also excellent and I don’t think he gets enough credit for that. Yes, he is a great scorer, but he is also a great football player.”

Should Real Madrid move for Kane as Benzema’s replacement, it would make a lot of sense, although much could depend on Tottenham’s willingness to negotiate.