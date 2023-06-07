Reports surface in Argentina that Lionel Messi has made decision on future – ‘no more meetings’

Lionel Messi has dominated the news cycle in Spain this week, as the race for his signature appears to be in its final stage. In Argentina, the chequered flag is being waved.

Barcelona are one of three teams that have been strongly linked with Messi this summer, with him becoming a free agent. Leaving Paris Saint-Germain, Saudi Arabia and Inter Miami are also thought to be looking to bring the World Cup-winner in.

Hope was sparked in Barcelona that a deal might be in the offing after his father and agent Jorge Messi was seen meeting Barcelona President Joan Laporta on Monday, but that optimism has subsided in the last 24 hours.

It appears with good reason. According to Hernan Castillo of Radio Continental in Argentina, Messi has made his decision. Castillo claims that Inter Miami will be his destination, and that there will be no further meetings about his future.

Lo cuento en @Continental590 de 19 a 21 Messi jugará en Inter de Miami. Ya no más reuniones. Ese será su destino — Hernán Castillo (@HernanSCastillo) June 6, 2023

If that is the case, it appears that Messi has gone for the most family-friendly of the two options available, discounting Barcelona. The family already have a property in Miami, and in Southern Florida they remain in a Latin culture too.

It was thought from Barcelona’s point of view that in order to present an offer to Messi, beyond just discussing terms, then the Argentine would have had to postpone a decision until they could make sales in order to balance his salary against restrictions on how much they can spend. It appears that Messi was unwilling to hold out in hope for Barcelona’s plans to come good, and has instead gone for one of the concrete options available, provided Castillo’s information is good.