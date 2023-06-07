Real Madrid set to haggle with Tottenham Hotspur over Harry Kane as opening fee is decided

Real Madrid are scrambling to replace Karim Benzema this summer, having unexpectedly lost the Frenchman to Al Ittihad this week. The obvious replacement, and the player most closely linked with the Los Blancos, is Harry Kane.

The Tottenham Hotspur captain stands out as an option to substitute Benzema, and only has a year left on his Spurs deal. However Daniel Levy is a notoriously tough negotiator, and Kane is not expected to be cheap even though he is 30 this summer.

As per Cadena SER, Los Blancos do not want to go over €80m for England’s record goalscorer. They have also let Kane know that he would earn €15m for the next three years, a figure he is happy with. The report goes on to say that players may be included in the deal, with Ferland Mendy specifically mentioned.

With the likes of Marco Asensio departing, Los Blancos will likely be unwilling to bargain with many of their players. Mendy has been highlighted as a potential exit for several months.

Whether Spurs are interested in Mendy is another matter. If Kane does arrive this summer, it will represent a deviation from Real Madrid’s regular transfer strategy in recent years of only spending big on players that are likely to have large resale value. That said, with no other clear replacement on the market, it seems as if Los Blancos are destined to pursue him at the very least.