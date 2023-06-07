Real Madrid reach agreement with Borussia Dortmund for Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid are set to secure their first Galactico signing of the summer, after reaching a deal with Borussia Dortmund for Jude Bellingham.

The 19-year-old English superstar has long been linked with Los Blancos, and after several months of talks, it appears a deal has been reached between the German giants and Los Blancos.

Reports that Bellingham himself had agreed terms with Real Madrid emerged in May, and it appears that a deal is being closed between the clubs, as per The Athletic. The fee will be in excess of €100m, according to their information, and it is not yet clear how much of that fee is guaranteed money or add-ons.

Bellingham is seen as the long-term successor to Luka Modric in Madrid, and the final piece in a midfield transition away from the Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Modric trio that have dominated European football for the last decade. The latter two are expected to remain at the club next season, yet with Bellingham, Aurelien Tchouameni, Fede Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga all at the club already, Los Blancos will be well covered for the future.

If the fee is confirmed, it will make Bellingham the third-most expensive transfer in Real Madrid history, following on from deals for Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale.