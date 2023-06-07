Real Madrid cool interest in Harry Kane as multiple financial disparities arise

Real Madrid are on the hunt for a new star striker, following confirmation of Karim Benzema’s decision to leave the club in order to join Saudi side Al-Ittihad.

Harry Kane has been the most prominent name to be linked with Real Madrid, with the Tottenham Hotspur talisman reported being one of the names on Florentino Perez’s shortlist.

However, that is no longer the case according to Diario AS, with Real Madrid having now decided against pursuing a move for the English international, with financial issues being the reason for this.

Spurs are reportedly looking for more than €115m in order to part with Kane this summer, despite him having only one year left on his current contract. On top of that, Kane himself reportedly wants a deal worth €20m per year.

Real Madrid feel that this is well in excess of what they are willing to pay, which is why they have decided to pull the plug. Other targets will now be pursued, and it remains to be seen who those are.