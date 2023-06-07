Premier League side considering move for €20m-rated Osasuna defender David Garcia

With victory over Girona on Sunday, Osasuna ensured that there would be Europa Conference League football at El Sadar for the 2023/24 campaign.

One of those who helped Los Rojillos achieve that feat was David Garcia, who was in excellent form at the heart of Jagoba Arrasate’s defence. Garcia’s performances also earned him a call-up to the Spanish national team in March, although he missed out on this month’s squad due to injury.

Having helped Osasuna qualify for Europe, Garcia may not be sticking around to play. According to Diario AS, Julen Lopetegui’s Wolverhampton Wanderers are considering activating Garcia’s €20m release clause.

However, the reports states that there are several clubs in England interested in signing Garcia, who has also been on Athletic Club’s radar of late. However, the Basque side are not said to be contemplating a move at this moment.

Osasuna could find it very difficult to keep hold of Garcia this summer, as preparations are set to begin for their foray into Europe next season.

Image via Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images