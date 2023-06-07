Osasuna could be excluded from Europa Conference League as UEFA open match-fixing investigation

There was plenty of unconfined joy at El Sadar on Sunday. Following their victory over Girona, Osasuna secured their place in next season’s Europa Conference League, having finished seventh in LaLiga.

However, that joy could turn into despair, follow reports from MD that UEFA have opened an investigation regarding match-fixing offences that took place during the 2012/13 and 2013/14 seasons.

Last January, the Supreme Court convicted members of Osasuna’s board of directors following crimes of “misappropriation, accounting crime, falsification of documents and sports corruption”.

If UEFA decide to punish Osasuna, which could include throwing them out of the 2023/24 Europa Conference League, Athletic Club would take their place in the competition, having finished eighth in the LaLiga table in 2022/23.

UEFA already have an ongoing investigation into Barcelona, regarding El Caso Negreira, and they now have one with Osasuna. Los Rojillos will desperately hope that they are able to play in European competition next season.