Monchi receives “very tempting” offer from Premier League club as Sevilla future remains in doubt

Following Mateu Alemany’s decision to remain at Barcelona, Aston Villa’s search for a new Sporting Director has continued, although they have set their eyes back on Spain.

According to Diario AS (via MD), the Villains have submitted a “very tempting” offer to Monchi, Sevilla’s current Sporting Director, although there are reports that he is currently considering his future at Los Nervionenses.

Unai Emery, Aston Villa’s current head coach, worked with Monchi during his successful spell at Sevilla, which included three successive Europa League titles between 2014 and 2016. The pair could be reunited again, albeit in England.

Monchi, who has spent the vast majority of his career at Sevilla, has also attracted interest from Tottenham Hotspur, so there is a strong possibility that he does head to the Premier League this season, providing that he does indeed depart Andalusia.

Monchi has been an undoubted success at Sevilla, and it would be a difficult job for the club to replace him, should he be on his way this summer.