MLS helping Inter Miami to sign Lionel Messi with unique contract

Lionel Messi is the prime objective of Inter Miami this summer – and of Major League Soccer. The two are reportedly putting together a package that will see Messi move to the USA.

At the very least, Inter Miami appear to have made the final cut. Recent reports say that Messi has narrowed his choice down to two teams, with only Inter Miami and Barcelona in the running.

Meanwhile Cristiano Ronaldo is supposedly open to the idea of joining Messi in the USA should that move go through.

Inter Miami’s offer to Messi was thought to be inferior to that of Saudi Arabia, however the involvement of key MLS sponsors might revert some imbalance. According to The Athletic via Sport, Apple TV and Adidas will both be involved in the deal.

The German sports brand, which act as one of the main sponsors for MLS, will give Messi a percentage of the profit that derives from his arrival in North America. Meanwhile Apple TV, who hold the broadcasting rights for the league in the US, will supposedly give Messi a percentage of the extra subscription fees that he brings with him.

It would represent a landmark deal if that were to be the case. Previously there had been rumours that sponsors may aid Barcelona to put together a deal for the Argentine. However it appears that idea fell on deaf ears in Spain.