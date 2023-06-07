Lionel Messi has decided his future – Guillem Balague

Lionel Messi will leave European football this summer, according to Spanish journalist Guillem Balague.

The Argentine has been the subject of much speculation on the matter in recent days, with Barcelona, Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia and Inter Miami all interested in securing his services ahead of next season.

However it appears the Major League Soccer side have gotten their man. According to Balague, Messi has decided to play for Inter Miami next season.

Messi has decided. His destination: Inter Miami Leo Messi se va al Inter Miami — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) June 7, 2023

That news was tweeted out at the same time as Miguel Rico confirmed the decision, claiming that Messi has told Barcelona of his future destination.

Messi ha comunicado al Barça que no vuelve. Jugará en el Inter de Miami — Miguel Rico (@MigRico) June 7, 2023

While father and agent Jorge Messi confirmed his son wanted to play for Barcelona next season on Monday, the Argentine superstar was keen to wrap up his future this week. Barcelona, due to their salary limit restrictions, were unable to guarantee to Messi that they would be able to register him next season, which appears to have been decisive.

Inter Miami are set to offer Messi a landmark deal, where he will earn a percentage of the money that sponsors of the league will make from his arrival. He will earn money from both Adidas and Apple TV as part of the agreement.

Al Hilal were also interested in a deal, but it appears that Messi has opted for a more family-friendly environment in Miami, where the culture shift will not be as dramatic for his three children and partner Antonella Roccuzzo. Despite multiple public statements from various figures at Barcelona, it appears Messi’s desire to get a deal done and their inability to offer him guarantees have prevented the Blaugrana from pulling off a glorious return.