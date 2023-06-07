Lionel Messi confirms that he will be joining Inter Miami this summer

Lionel Messi has finally confirmed where he will be playing his football next season, and the bad news for Barcelona supporters is that he won’t be returning to the club this summer.

In a joint interview with MD and Sport, Messi confirmed that he will be joining MLS side Inter Miami, who have been interested in signing the Argentine for the last few months.

“I have made the decision that I’m going to go to Inter Miami. I still don’t have it closed 100%, some things still need to be sorted but I have decided to continue on this path.”

Messi also went into detail on his reasons for deciding against returning to Barcelona (via MD), despite many reports suggesting that it was his primary choice.

“I was very excited to be able to return, but, on the other hand, having lived what I lived and the exit I had (in 2021), I did not want to be in the same situation again. (I did not) wait to see what was going to happen and leave my future in the hands of others.

“The time I had to leave before (in 2021), LaLiga had also accepted my registration, and in the end it could not be done. Well, I was afraid that the same thing would happen again.”

It is a bitter blow for Barcelona to miss out on Messi, although they can now move on from the intense speculation, as they look to improve Xavi Hernandez’s squad ahead of next season.