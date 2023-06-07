Lionel Messi confirms he has made no pact with Jordi Alba or Sergio Busquets over Inter Miami move

After months of speculation, Lionel Messi has finally outlined where he will be playing once his Paris Saint-Germain contract expires at the end of this month.

Messi has decided to join Inter Miami, meaning that Barcelona have missed out on re-signing the Argentine, who previously left the club back in 2021 following registration issues. Similar problems put pay to a possible second spell, according to the 35-year-old.

There have been several reports over the last few weeks that Messi’s future has been intertwined with former teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, who are both leaving Barcelona this summer.

However, Messi confirmed that he did not made a pact with neither Busquets nor Alba regarding his next move, as per Sport.

“It’s another of the things they said, that I was going with Busi and Jordi to Saudi Arabia, that we had everything arranged. I was obviously aware of them, what they were going to do, but we never agreed to go anywhere together.

“I made my decision for myself and I don’t know what they’re going to do. I don’t have anything agreed with anyone.”

Despite Messi’s admission, it appears that there could be a Barcelona reunion in Florida, with Inter Miami interested in signing Busquets and Alba, as well as Luis Suarez, who currently plays for Gremio.