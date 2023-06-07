Lionel Messi asked other clubs to help with Barcelona signing

Barcelona are doing what they can in order to bring Lionel Messi back to the club, but pessimism has grown amongst the local press that a deal will happen. Many have put the matter squarely on the shoulders of Messi in terms of who he ends up joining, but reportedly his camp suggested to other teams that they facilitate his arrival in Catalonia.

On Cadena SER, Manu Carreno spoke of the efforts that Messi and his father Jorge are making to join Barcelona, assuring that Messi would play for free for Barcelona. This would not be permitted by La Liga, as it would come under financial manipulation.

He goes on to say that the Messi family suggested to Barcelona’s two competitors, Al Hilal/Saudi Arabia and Inter Miami, that they help the Argentine to join Barcelona, and would agree to join that club after his spell back in Catalonia.

This appears to have been discarded. There were reports last week that Messi may sign with Inter Miami and be loaned to Barcelona for two seasons, which suggests there might be something in Carreno’s assertions. However Messi would have to play or be at the club a minimum amount in order to be loaned to Barcelona.