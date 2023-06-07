Leeds United managerial target linked with Ligue 1 move

Leeds United have for some time been linked with Rayo Vallecano manager Andoni Iraola, following a failed attempt to bring him in earlier this year. However it appears his prospects are closer to European football than the Championship next season.

Iraola turned down Leeds in order to complete the season with Rayo, leading them to an 11th-place finish. Since, he has left he club however, with his contract expiring.

Just two weeks ago, he was rumoured to have three options on the table, with Villarreal, Sevilla and Leeds all linked. However in the meantime Leeds have been relegated and both Sevilla and Villarreal have confirmed that their managers will continue.

The Basque manager is unlikely to be short of offers though, with Marca claiming that the latest team to consider him is Olympique Marseille. The French side, who finished third in Ligue 1 last season, are on the hunt for a new coach following the departure of Igor Tudor, and Iraola would continue Pablo Longoria’s habit of turning to hispanic managers to guide the club.

OM will participate in the Europa League next season, an attraction that Iraola missed out on twice at Rayo. With his stock high though, Iraola is likely to receive a number of offers from teams at a similar level, if perhaps not a similar size.