Jude Bellingham set to miss out on up to €30m by accepting Real Madrid deal

Real Madrid have reportedly reached an agreement to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund this summer. The English superstar will arrive at the most successful club in the world, but will miss out on many millions in doing so.

The agreement to sign Bellingham is said to be worth over €100m, with Real Madrid making their first big move of the summer. A deal between the player and Real Madrid was reported some weeks ago.

According to Marca, Bellingham will earn far less than he would have done elsewhere. Had he elected to go to Manchester City, they were willing to offer him €15m per year on a six-year deal until 2029.

Los Blancos have offered him the same length of contract, but Bellingham will not earn nearly as much as that, with that figure beyond what the best-paid players at the club are earning. Fabrizio Romano claims that it will be somewhere between €10-12m that Bellingham ultimately makes – a difference of between €18m and €30m over the course of the contract.

Real Madrid will pay €100m guaranteed fee for Jude Bellingham — it will include add ons as @David_Ornstein reported with medical tests booked. ⚪️✨ #Real Understand final salary will be around €10/12m net per season, Bellingham has accepted already last April. pic.twitter.com/H3Lhol17Ik — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 7, 2023

Naturally it should be highlighted that Bellingham may make more money from sponsorship by playing at Real Madrid too.

The Madrid daily go on to highlight that the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, Vinicius Junior and Endrick Felipe have all chosen to join Real Madrid, despite having more lucrative deals on the table.

They suggest that the opportunity to join Los Blancos is what has brought those players there, and no doubt the prestige is a major factor. Like Barcelona, both of Spain’s big two are trading off their name in order to attract the top players, aware that they are unable to offer the top wages as used to be the case a decade ago.