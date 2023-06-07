Inter Miami tease Lionel Messi arrival with video poking fun at reports over Barcelona, Saudi Arabia moves

Speculation over Lionel Messi’s future has now been put to rest, with the man himself confirming that he will be joining Inter Miami once his Paris Saint-Germain contract expires at the end of this month.

Although Messi confirmed that a deal has not yet been finalised, Inter Miami have taken the opportunity to all-but-confirm the Argentine’s arrival.

In a video posted on the club’s official Twitter account, Inter Miami took the opportunity to mock a number of reports from over the last few months, which suggested that Messi would be heading to either Barcelona or Saudi Arabia.

It had appeared to be that Inter Miami was one of the more unlikely options for Messi, with Barcelona reportedly being his preferred choice, although a lack of guarantees over his registration put pay to a return this summer.

Inter Miami will certainly be thankful for Messi’s arrival, and they will hope that he can turn around their disappointing start to the MLS season. They currently sit 15th in the Eastern Conference, as well as 27th out of 29 in the Supporters Shield.